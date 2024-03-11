Trojan Footprint 2024

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, operated by the 67th Special Operations Squadron, taxis down the flightline during exercise Trojan Footprint 24, Elefsina Air Base, March 8, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint promotes peace and security through cooperation, collaboration, and interoperability through a display of solidarity and transparency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

