Training Together Makes Us Better

U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Maysonet, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, and Georgia Defense Force Corporal-Specialist Irakli Nozadze, a cannon crewmember representing the Vaziani-based 5th Artillery Brigade, Georgian Land Force, pull a 90-lb sled during the sprint, drag, carry portion of the ACFT event of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, March 10, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

