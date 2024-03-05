Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Starting Off Strong [Image 5 of 7]

    Starting Off Strong

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition completed the 2-mile run during the ACFT event at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, March 10, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starting Off Strong [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Tori Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army
    Georgia Defense Force
    GABWC2024

