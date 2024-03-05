Starting Off Strong

Competitors of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition completed the 2-mile run during the ACFT event at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, March 10, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

Date Taken: 03.10.2024