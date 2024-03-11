Training Together Makes Us Better

Photo By Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins | Georgia Defense Force Junior Sergeant Paata Sabiashvili, an infantryman representing...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins | Georgia Defense Force Junior Sergeant Paata Sabiashvili, an infantryman representing the Tblisi-based 1st Infantry Brigade, Georgian Land Force (front left), Georgia Defense Force Corporal-Specialist Irakli Nozadze, a cannon crewmember representing the Vaziani-based 5th Artillery Brigade, Georgian Land Force (front right), 1st Sgt. Sergo Kandelaki, executive assistant to the Georgia Defense Force Command Sergeant Major, Georgia Defense Force General Staff (back Left), and Staff Sgt. Michael Tenoshcok, Joint Operation Center non-commissioned officer, Joint Force Headquarters, Georgia National Guard (back right), pose for a photo during the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, March 12, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Alexandria Higgins) see less | View Image Page

The annual Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition offered a unique twist during this year's event. Georgian Defense Force soldiers proudly represented their country as they competed against Georgia Army National Guardsmen from March 10-15, 2024.



This year's competition incorporated many positive changes, including being hosted at two separate locations: Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia and Catoosa Volunteer Training Site in Ringgold, Georgia. Additionally, Georgia Army National Guard senior enlisted leaders decided to open up the competition to their long-standing state partners.



The Georgia Defense Force sent two soldiers to the competition: Corporal-Specialist Irakli Nozadze, a cannon crewmember representing the Vaziani-based 5th Artillery Brigade, Georgian Land Force and Junior Sergeant Paata Sabiashvili, an infantryman representing the Tblisi-based 1st Infantry Brigade, Georgian Land Force.



Nozadze was excited for the opportunity to represent his country and compete against his counterparts.



"This is a very good opportunity for us soldiers on all levels to establish communication and relations with each other and learn from each other through a shared experience," said Nozadze.



The idea of Georgian soldiers competing in the competition was proposed by Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, the senior enlisted leader of the Georgia Army National Guard.



"Georgia is different from other states as we have a very special relationship within our State Partnership Program and the Georgian Defense Force Senior NCO Corps," said Ballenger. "It was an easy decision to allow the Georgians to participate."



The State of Georgia has consistently collaborated with Georgian forces through the State Partnership Program (SPP) for nearly 30 years, officially beginning their partnership on October 3, 1994.



The SPP formally pairs a state's National Guard with its partner nation's military, focusing on security cooperation. The program originated in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In April 1992, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Colin Powell, presented a new program called the Joint Contact Team Program to promote enduring, mutually beneficial security relationships with newly independent Eastern Bloc states. Gen. John B. Conway, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, offered the services of the National Guard to fulfill this new program.



The SPP program is important to the Georgia National Guard for many reasons: It directly supports the efforts of the geographic combatant commanders in EUCOM and SOUTHCOM and the program makes the force better. Through SPP engagements, the Georgia Guard shares different experiences and perspectives with partners who have faced different challenges. Those who participate in SPP engagements, and the organizations they return to, become more knowledgeable about the world and national security priorities.



"The greatest benefit to having Georgian soldiers competing with Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers is the relationship building that takes place," said Maj. Paul Leachman, the Georgia National Guard State Partnership Program director. "There are members of the Georgia National Guard who have developed not only professional relationships but friendships lasting over two decades. Those relationships have played a substantial role in the continued partnership between the United States and the country of Georgia."