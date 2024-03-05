Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sprint, Drag, Carry Event [Image 1 of 7]

    Sprint, Drag, Carry Event

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Moore, a combat engineer representing the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, completes the sprint, drag, carry portion of the ACFT event of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, March 10, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8280017
    VIRIN: 240310-A-FQ805-4651
    Resolution: 2495x3229
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sprint, Drag, Carry Event [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Tori Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army
    Georgia Defense Force
    GABWC2024

