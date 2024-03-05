Competitors of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, sprint to the finish line during the 2-mile run at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, March 10, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)
|03.10.2024
|03.10.2024 18:07
|8280023
|240310-A-FQ805-9487
|4232x2821
|1.17 MB
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|6
|0
This work, A Sprint to the Finish, by SSG Tori Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
