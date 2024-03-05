A Sprint to the Finish

Competitors of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, sprint to the finish line during the 2-mile run at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, March 10, 2024. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

