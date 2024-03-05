Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Allies demonstrate interoperability during a visit from during a visit from distinguished guests during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 6 of 6]

    NATO Allies demonstrate interoperability during a visit from during a visit from distinguished guests during Trojan Footprint 24

    BULGARIA

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Bulgarian special operations forces soldier and his K9 apprehend a simulated suspect with a U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 7, 2024. U.S. Special Operations Command Europe remains committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

    NATO
    Bulgaria
    SOCEUR
    1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Green Beret
    Trojan Footprint 24

