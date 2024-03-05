NATO Allies demonstrate interoperability during a visit from during a visit from distinguished guests during Trojan Footprint 24

Bulgarian special operations forces soldiers and U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct close-quarters combat maneuvers during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 7, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability to counter threats and enhance interoperability between NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 05:52
|Photo ID:
|8279474
|VIRIN:
|240307-Z-JU983-1193
|Resolution:
|6362x4241
|Size:
|26.01 MB
|Location:
|BG
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
