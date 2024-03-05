Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Allies demonstrate interoperability during a visit from during a visit from distinguished guests during Trojan Footprint 24

    NATO Allies demonstrate interoperability during a visit from during a visit from distinguished guests during Trojan Footprint 24

    BULGARIA

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Bulgarian special operations forces soldiers and U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct close-quarters combat maneuvers during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 7, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability to counter threats and enhance interoperability between NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 05:52
    Photo ID: 8279474
    VIRIN: 240307-Z-JU983-1193
    Resolution: 6362x4241
    Size: 26.01 MB
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Allies demonstrate interoperability during a visit from during a visit from distinguished guests during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Bulgaria
    SOCEUR
    1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Green Beret
    Trojan Footprint 24

