Maj. Gen. Yavor Mateev, commander of the Bulgarian Joint Special Operations Command, shakes hands with Kenneth Merten, the U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria, following a joint training display by Bulgarian, Romanian and U.S. special operations forces soldiers during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 7, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability to counter threats and enhance interoperability between NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 05:52 Photo ID: 8279492 VIRIN: 240307-Z-JU983-1455 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.03 MB Location: BG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO Allies demonstrate interoperability during a visit from during a visit from distinguished guests during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.