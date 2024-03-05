Bulgarian special operations forces soldiers stand before Bulgarian and U.S. distinguished visitors during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 7, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability to counter threats and enhance interoperability between NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 05:52 Photo ID: 8279493 VIRIN: 240307-Z-JU983-1015 Resolution: 3847x5386 Size: 17.36 MB Location: BG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO Allies demonstrate interoperability during a visit from during a visit from distinguished guests during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.