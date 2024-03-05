NATO Allies demonstrate interoperability during a visit from during a visit from distinguished guests during Trojan Footprint 24

Kenneth Merten, the U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria, speaks with the command team of 1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 7, 2024. U.S. Special Operations Command Europe remains committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

