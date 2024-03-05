Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow [Image 13 of 18]

    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Poolees with Recruiting Station Phoenix participate in the oath of enlistment during the annual Yuma Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona March 9, 2024. The poolees recited their oath of enlistment during the opening ceremony to solidify their unwavering commitment to serve their nation honorably. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 21:32
    Photo ID: 8279370
    VIRIN: 240309-M-GO167-2419
    Resolution: 7060x4709
    Size: 15.94 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow
    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oath of enlistment
    MCAS Yuma
    poolee function
    Yuma Airshow
    FaceofDefenseSpotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT