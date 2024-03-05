Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow [Image 9 of 18]

    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Meagan Garcia, pilot, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, answers questions about a static display during the annual Yuma Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 9, 2024. MCAS Yuma welcomed the local community and took this opportunity to thank them for their continued support of the air station and service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 21:32
    Photo ID: 8279366
    VIRIN: 240309-M-GO167-1583
    Resolution: 7412x4944
    Size: 17.69 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US
    Hometown: TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviation
    F-35B
    MCAS Yuma
    Yuma Airshow
    Jet Truck

