MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Criag Norris, pilot, Marine Air Capabilities Demonstration Team, pilots the F-35B Lightning II, during the annual Yuma Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 9, 2024. In line with the Commandant’s Force Design 2030 initiative, this year’s airshow showcased the shift, doctrine and cutting edge technologies that will ensure the Marine Corps will be ready to fight the conflict of the future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

