MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Yuma Airshow

U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing band play music for the audience during the annual Yuma Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 9, 2024. MCAS Yuma welcomed the local community and took this opportunity to thank them for their continued support of the air station and service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

