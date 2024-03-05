Retired Col. Peter Malik, returns the interim guidon on Fort Sam Houston he designed in 2007 for the Special Troops Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South. This prototype guidon will be displayed in the HHBN Command Suite.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 21:05 Photo ID: 8278720 VIRIN: 240307-A-JY808-2793 Resolution: 6197x4131 Size: 994.72 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prototype guidon returns to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Army South [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Carlie Stonebraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.