Prototype guidon returns to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Army South

Retired Col. Peter Malik, speaks about his time as the commander of the Special Troops Battalion, and explains why this prototype flag means alot to him and why he is returning it to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion at U.S. Army South. Malik designed this guidon in 2007 for the STB, HHBN, U.S. Army South. This prototype guidon will be displayed in the HHBN Command Suite.

