    Prototype guidon returns to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Army South [Image 3 of 7]

    Prototype guidon returns to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Army South

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker 

    U.S. Army South

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South Commander, Lt. Col. Michelle Martinez, speaks to the Soldiers, Civilians, friends and family who participated in witnessing the return of the prototype guidon that former Special Troops Battalion Commander Peter Malik designed during his time in command, and donated back to HHBN on Fort Sam Houston March 7, 2024. This prototype guidon will be displayed in the HHBN Command Suite.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 21:05
    VIRIN: 240307-A-JY808-7149
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prototype guidon returns to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Army South [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Carlie Stonebraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

