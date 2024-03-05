Prototype guidon returns to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Army South

Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South Commander, Lt. Col. Michelle Martinez, speaks to the Soldiers, Civilians, friends and family who participated in witnessing the return of the prototype guidon that former Special Troops Battalion Commander Peter Malik designed during his time in command, and donated back to HHBN on Fort Sam Houston March 7, 2024. This prototype guidon will be displayed in the HHBN Command Suite.

Date Taken: 03.07.2024