Retired Col. Peter Malik, receives a certificate of appreciation by Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Commander Michelle Martinez for donating the prototype guidon he designed in 2007 for the Special Troops Battalion, Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South during his time in command. This prototype guidon will be displayed in the HHBN Command Suite.
Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 21:05
Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
Prototype guidon returns to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Army South
