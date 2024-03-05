Prototype guidon returns to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Army South

Retired Col. Peter Malik, sits with his wife and Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion leadership, and awaits to return the interim guidon on Fort Sam Houston he designed in 2007 for the Special Troops Battalion, Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South. This prototype guidon will be displayed in the HHBN Command Suite.

Date Taken: 03.07.2024
Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US