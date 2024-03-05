U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Wendle Marshall, Senior Enlisted Advisor, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, reviews the agenda for the Interoperability Cooperation Group March 1, 2024, in Bonn, Germany. 2d Theater Signal Brigade and Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command members met for the semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group engagement to discuss upcoming opportunities for joint training, battalion partnerships, readiness, and interoperability between the two allies. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 07:39 Photo ID: 8276910 VIRIN: 240301-A-FX425-1048 Resolution: 4414x3840 Size: 1.8 MB Location: BONN, NW, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communication, Calibration, Synchronization: US, German Signal leaders discuss training, interoperability [Image 5 of 5], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.