Communication, Calibration, Synchronization: US, German Signal leaders discuss training, interoperability

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Wendle Marshall, Senior Enlisted Advisor, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, reviews the agenda for the Interoperability Cooperation Group March 1, 2024, in Bonn, Germany. 2d Theater Signal Brigade and Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command members met for the semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group engagement to discuss upcoming opportunities for joint training, battalion partnerships, readiness, and interoperability between the two allies. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
03.01.2024
03.08.2024
|8276910
|240301-A-FX425-1048
|4414x3840
|1.8 MB
BONN, NW, DE
|2
|0
