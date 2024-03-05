German Army Colonel Thorsten Niemann, Commander, Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command, discusses upcoming Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command changes and events with U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade during the semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group engagement March 1, 2024 at Bonn, Germany. 2d Theater Signal Brigade and Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command members met for the semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group to discuss upcoming opportunities for joint training, battalion partnerships, readiness, and interoperability between the two allies. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 07:39
|Photo ID:
|8276909
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-FX425-1041
|Resolution:
|5394x3022
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|BONN, NW, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Communication, Calibration, Synchronization: US, German Signal leaders discuss training, interoperability
