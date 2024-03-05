Communication, Calibration, Synchronization: US, German Signal leaders discuss training, interoperability

German Army Colonel Thorsten Niemann, Commander, Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command, discusses upcoming Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command changes and events with U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade during the semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group engagement March 1, 2024 at Bonn, Germany. 2d Theater Signal Brigade and Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command members met for the semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group to discuss upcoming opportunities for joint training, battalion partnerships, readiness, and interoperability between the two allies. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

