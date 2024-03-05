Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communication, Calibration, Synchronization: US, German Signal leaders discuss training, interoperability [Image 1 of 5]

    Communication, Calibration, Synchronization: US, German Signal leaders discuss training, interoperability

    BONN, NW, GERMANY

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    German Army Colonel Thorsten Niemann, Commander, Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command, discusses upcoming Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command changes and events with U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade during the semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group engagement March 1, 2024 at Bonn, Germany. 2d Theater Signal Brigade and Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command members met for the semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group to discuss upcoming opportunities for joint training, battalion partnerships, readiness, and interoperability between the two allies. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 07:39
    VIRIN: 240301-A-FX425-1041
    Location: BONN, NW, DE
    This work, Communication, Calibration, Synchronization: US, German Signal leaders discuss training, interoperability [Image 5 of 5], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    partnerships
    Stronger Together
    2sigbde

