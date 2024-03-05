Communication, Calibration, Synchronization: US, German Signal leaders discuss training, interoperability

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tyler Bradley, Operations Officer, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, prepares for the 2d Theater Signal Brigade/Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group engagement March 1, 2024 at Bonn, Germany. The ICG's purpose is to identify, plan and facilitate opportunities to enhance partnership and interoperability between the two allies through shared training, exercises, and social activities. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

