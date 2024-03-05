Communication, Calibration, Synchronization: US, German Signal leaders discuss training, interoperability

Photo By Candy C Knight | German Army Colonel Thorsten Niemann, Commander, Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command,...... read more read more Photo By Candy C Knight | German Army Colonel Thorsten Niemann, Commander, Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command, discusses upcoming Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command changes and events with U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade during the semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group engagement March 1, 2024 at Bonn, Germany. 2d Theater Signal Brigade and Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command members met for the semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group to discuss upcoming opportunities for joint training, battalion partnerships, readiness, and interoperability between the two allies. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

BONN, Germany — U.S. and German Signal leaders met March 1, 2024, in Bonn, Germany for the 2d Theater Signal Brigade/Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group engagement. The engagement allowed the two partners to discuss upcoming opportunities for joint training, battalion partnerships, readiness, and interoperability between the two allies.



The ICG’s purpose is to identify, plan and facilitate opportunities to enhance partnership and interoperability between the two allies through shared training, exercises, and social activities. During the engagement, both partners emphasized the need to continue their cooperation to enhance capabilities and deter any potential adversary.



German Army Col. Thorsten Niemann, Commander, Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command, highlighted his unit’s new focus and structure of the CIS-Services Command. He also discussed how the CIS-Services Command uses multiple avenues and platforms to recruit military personnel.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tyler Bradley, Operations Officer, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, followed Colonel Niemann. He highlighted the brigade’s current structure and priorities, critical continuous improvement projects, and the brigade’s role in shaping the signal command of the future.



The Interoperability Cooperation Group was established in 2015 between the 5th Signal Command and Bundeswehr Communication and Information Systems. In addition to the brigade, the ICG comprises the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion, and 102d Strategic Signal Battalion, alongside their German partner battalions subordinate to BwCISCOM — Bundeswehr IT Battalion 383/281, Bundeswehr IT Battalion 293, and the Bundeswehr IT Battalion 282.



The 2d Theater Signal Brigade picked up the ‘ICG baton,’ following 5th Signal Command’s deactivation in 2017. The brigade maintained a successful partnership with BwCISCOM until 2022. Regular semi-annual ICG meetings and two partnership staff rides provided more learning and interoperability opportunities during this productive five-year period.



A significant change in the ICG relationship occurred in the spring of 2023. The Bundeswehr Communication and Information Systems implemented a command and mission overall and began deactivation. In its place, the new Bundeswehr CIS Services Command was activated.



The Commander of CIS Troops of the newly established Bundeswehr CIS Services Command accepted the ‘ICG baton’ from the parting BwCISCOM deputy commanding general, thus ensuring the future of the ICG.



“Exchanging ideas, best practices, and lessons learned at regular meetings in a forum like the ICG is vital to keeping the partnership alive and helping it evolve," said Christine Straus, International Relations Advisor, 2d Theater Signal Brigade.



As the International Relations Advisor, Mrs. Straus provides the Interoperability Cooperation Group's institutional knowledge. She also assists with coordinating the semi-annual ICG meetings with her Bundeswehr counterparts and members of the brigade’s operations directorate and battalions.



“The brigade’s and battalions’ partnerships with like units subordinate to Bundeswehr CIS Services Command, and the recently established French Digital and Cyber Support Brigade, lay the foundation for achieving interoperability in exercises and real-life missions,” Mrs. Straus said.





