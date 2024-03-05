2d Theater Signal Brigade and Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command members discuss upcoming training events during the semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group engagement March 1, 2024, in Bonn, Germany. The engagement allowed the two partners to discuss upcoming opportunities for joint training, battalion partnerships, readiness, and interoperability between the two allies. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
Communication, Calibration, Synchronization: US, German Signal leaders discuss training, interoperability
