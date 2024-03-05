Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communication, Calibration, Synchronization: US, German Signal leaders discuss training, interoperability [Image 4 of 5]

    Communication, Calibration, Synchronization: US, German Signal leaders discuss training, interoperability

    BONN, NW, GERMANY

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    2d Theater Signal Brigade and Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command members discuss upcoming training events during the semi-annual Interoperability Cooperation Group engagement March 1, 2024, in Bonn, Germany. The engagement allowed the two partners to discuss upcoming opportunities for joint training, battalion partnerships, readiness, and interoperability between the two allies. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 07:39
    Photo ID: 8276912
    VIRIN: 240301-A-FX425-1026
    Resolution: 5760x1260
    Size: 803.92 KB
    Location: BONN, NW, DE
    This work, Communication, Calibration, Synchronization: US, German Signal leaders discuss training, interoperability [Image 5 of 5], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    partnerships
    Stronger Together
    2sigbde

