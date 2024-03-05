Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Ortiz, from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, prepares salads during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. 7 March 2024. JCTE, administered by the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, is the largest American Culinary Federation (ACF) sanctioned competition in North America, showcasing the talent of military chefs from around the globe in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and foreign military teams.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 18:44 Photo ID: 8276155 VIRIN: 240307-N-LL945-1193 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 15.79 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 JCTE, Navy Chefs - Navy Pride [Image 4 of 4], by Russ Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.