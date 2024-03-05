2024 JCTE, Navy Chefs - Navy Pride

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class (CS2) Samuel Babativa, USS Essex (LHD 2) and CS2 Jonathan Ortiz, from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, work together during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. 7 March 2024. JCTE, administered by the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, is the largest American Culinary Federation (ACF) sanctioned competition in North America, showcasing the talent of military chefs from around the globe in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and foreign military teams.

