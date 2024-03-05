Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 JCTE, Navy Chefs - Navy Pride [Image 2 of 4]

    2024 JCTE, Navy Chefs - Navy Pride

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Russ Stewart 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class (CS2) Samuel Babativa, USS Essex (LHD 2) and CS2 Jonathan Ortiz, from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, work together during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. 7 March 2024. JCTE, administered by the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, is the largest American Culinary Federation (ACF) sanctioned competition in North America, showcasing the talent of military chefs from around the globe in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and foreign military teams.

