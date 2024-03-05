2024 JCTE, Navy Chefs - Navy Pride

The U.S. Navy Culinary Arts Team (NCAT) work through their final event at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va., 7 March 2024. This exercise promotes growth in the culinary profession with a focus on tenets in modern culinary development-ability, practicality, nutrition, workmanship, economy, presentation, creativity, and concept.
JCTE 2024, Navy chefs – Navy pride
