JCTE 2024, Navy chefs – Navy pride

Photo By Russ Stewart | Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Ortiz, from Naval Air Station Jacksonville,...... read more read more Photo By Russ Stewart | Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Ortiz, from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, prepares salads during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. 7 March 2024. JCTE, administered by the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, is the largest American Culinary Federation (ACF) sanctioned competition in North America, showcasing the talent of military chefs from around the globe in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and foreign military teams. see less | View Image Page

The battle cry of “Navy chefs – Navy pride!” echoed through the MacLaughlin Fitness Center on Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, as the team of 12 Navy Culinary Specialists neared the finish of their final challenge of the 48th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE).



“Besides my life-long love of cooking, I chose to be a CS because of events just like this,” said Culinary Specialist 3rd Class (CS3) Max Delices, from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). “Competitions push our limits, help us grow, one day, I could be cooking for the president.”



This year’s training event has 200 military personnel from installations and activities around the world as well as allied forces teams from France, Germany and the United Kingdom.



The JCTE, administered by the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, is the largest American Culinary Federation (ACF) sanctioned competition in North America, showcasing the talent of military chefs from around the globe in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and foreign military teams.



This exercise promotes growth in the culinary profession with a focus on tenets in modern culinary development-ability, practicality, nutrition, workmanship, economy, presentation, creativity, and concept.



“For Navy Food Service, the goal for sending Sailors to competitions such as JCTE is for their professional growth and honing their talents which they will take back to their units where they can have a direct impact to the morale of their shipmates,” said Cmdr. Brian Bieber, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) director of Navy Food Service.



The Navy Food Service Program is part of NAVSUP and provides operational and financial policy guidance designed to improve the quality of life for Sailors by ensuring our Navy general messes efficiently and economically deliver high-quality nutritious foods that exceed customer expectations.



NAVSUP's responsibilities include managing the Navy's supply chain, including the procurement, storage, and distribution of materials and equipment; providing financial and accounting services for the Navy; managing Navy-owned and leased real estate; and overseeing the Navy's food service programs.



Navy Culinary Specialists (CS) are responsible for preparing and serving meals for Navy personnel both onshore and at sea. They play a critical role in maintaining morale and ensuring that sailors are well-fed and ready to perform their duties.



“I already knew I wanted to be a CS before I joined,” explained Culinary Specialist Seaman (CSSN) Katorya Karl, from USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). “I wanted to meet people and show everyone they can enjoy the job without being intimidated by the hours, we can make a difference whatever your rate.”



Culinary Specialists in the Navy are trained in all aspects of food service, including menu planning, food preparation, sanitation, and nutrition. They work in galleys (kitchens) on ships, submarines, and at Navy bases around the world.



Becoming a Navy Culinary Specialist requires completing basic training, followed by culinary school training at the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence in Virginia. After completing training, Culinary Specialists can be assigned to a variety of duty stations, including ships, submarines, and shore-based facilities.



In addition to preparing meals for Navy personnel, Culinary Specialists may also have the opportunity to work in other food service roles outside of the Navy, including as chefs, restaurant managers, and caterers.



The U.S. Navy Culinary Arts Team (NCAT) is made up of CSs from Navy food service teams from across the globe. Selected through a series of try-outs last year, this year’s competitors are: Culinary Specialist 1st Class (CS1) Zackary Bishop, Fleet Logistics Supply Squadron One (VR-1); Culinary Specialist 2nd Class (CS2) Samuel Babativa, USS Essex (LHD 2); CS2 Haiwen Wu, PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79); CS2 Lucas Howell, Naval Support Facility Thurmont; CS2 Rey Vincent Martinez, USS O’Kane (DDG 77); CS2 Jonathan Ortiz, Naval Air Station Jacksonville; CS2 Ricardo Thomas, USS Cole (DDG 67); CS3 Larry Burns, USS Essex (LHD 2); CS3 Max Delices, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78); CS3 Kyiramarie Vizcarrondo, Joint Base Pearl Harbor; CSSN Malachi Cottingham, USS Mustin (DDG 89); CSSN Katorya Karl, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); along with their team managers, Master Chief Culinary Specialist Eric Johnson, from the Joint Chiefs of Staff service and Chief Subsurface Culinary Specialist Douglas Chatlose, from NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk.



“Funding the culinary training at JCTE is one of the best investments the Navy can make. The competition provides an opportunity to raise culinary excellence, professionalism and competence. The knowledge gained by CSs participating in JCTE is transferred back to the fleet when Sailors return to their commands. The return on investment is significant as the Sailors cross train counterparts and raise food service standards fleet-wide,” explained Chief Warrant Officer 5 Harrison Wright III, NAVSUP Food Service Operations Officer. “Lastly, the competition unites culinary teams from all branches of the U.S. military, along with international military teams. This is an invaluable opportunity for our Sailors to learn, network and enhance culinary skills in a joint environment.”



Competing at JCTE can also bring several benefits to the winning team and its members.



The competition yields recognition and prestige and can lead to increased opportunities for the team members, such as career advancement and job opportunities in the culinary industry.



Another benefit of the competition is the opportunity to represent the military in international culinary competitions. Winning the JCTE competition can qualify a team to compete in the Culinary World Cup, a prestigious international culinary competition held in Luxembourg. This can be a significant opportunity for military chefs to showcase their skills and represent their country on a global stage.



“I wish someone would have told me about all the opportunities that would open up to me,” said Bishop. “I could never have imagined all the different directions that being a CS has brought.”



The JCTE competition is also known for its rigorous judging criteria, which emphasizes not only the taste and presentation of the dishes, but also the military-specific aspects of food service, such as the ability to cook in the field and maintain strict food safety and sanitation standards.



The JCTE teams are not competing against each other but against the culinary industry standards. The events showcase the chefs in timed cooking challenges similar to the television shows “Chopped” or “Iron Chef America.”



The challenges include mobile kitchen trailers, student-only teams, themed table displays, individual contemporary cooking and pastries, a nutrition-based meal and an international challenge where teams of two create a meal from a mystery basket.



The exercise encourages knowledge sharing between military services and allied and partner-nation armed forces. By sharing techniques and information, participants bring back an expanded variety of meal options and styles to their home commands.



“Feeding people makes a big difference, one good meal and people will know your name,” shared Martinez.