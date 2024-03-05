Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 JCTE, Navy Chefs - Navy Pride [Image 3 of 4]

    2024 JCTE, Navy Chefs - Navy Pride

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Russ Stewart 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Ortiz, from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, prepares sorbet during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. 7 March 2024. This exercise promotes growth in the culinary profession with a focus on tenets in modern culinary development-ability, practicality, nutrition, workmanship, economy, presentation, creativity, and concept.

