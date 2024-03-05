Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Ortiz, from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, prepares sorbet during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. 7 March 2024. This exercise promotes growth in the culinary profession with a focus on tenets in modern culinary development-ability, practicality, nutrition, workmanship, economy, presentation, creativity, and concept.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 18:44 Photo ID: 8276154 VIRIN: 240307-N-LL945-1152 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 15.45 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 JCTE, Navy Chefs - Navy Pride [Image 4 of 4], by Russ Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.