U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Schumer, 310th Mission Support Group orthopedic surgeon, consults with a patient at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. Patient’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:58 Photo ID: 8276105 VIRIN: 240304-F-AN818-1125 Resolution: 6851x4568 Size: 21.4 MB Location: KINGSTOWN, VC Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF orthopedic surgeon conducts consultations in St. Vincent hospital [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.