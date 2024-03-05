U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Schumer, 310th Mission Support Group orthopedic surgeon, prepares to administer an injection for arthritis during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. This is the first opportunity for the U.S. Southern Command directed medical team to collaborate and partner with St. Vincent medical professionals to deliver support and resources to the island nation and its healthcare system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:58 Photo ID: 8276068 VIRIN: 240304-F-AN818-1169 Resolution: 8640x5760 Size: 30.95 MB Location: KINGSTOWN, VC Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF orthopedic surgeon conducts consultations in St. Vincent hospital [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.