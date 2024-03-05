USAF orthopedic surgeon conducts consultations in St. Vincent hospital

A patient closes her eyes as she receives an injection for arthritis at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital during the U.S. Air Force’s Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. Patient’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
