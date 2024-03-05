USAF orthopedic surgeon conducts consultations in St. Vincent hospital

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Schumer, 310th Mission Support Group orthopedic surgeon, prepares to administer an injection for arthritis to a patient at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. Patient’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

Date Taken: 03.04.2024
Location: KINGSTOWN, VC
by TSgt Rachel Maxwell