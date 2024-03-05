U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Schumer, 310th Mission Support Group orthopedic surgeon, prepares to administer an injection for arthritis to a patient at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. Patient’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 17:58
|Photo ID:
|8276067
|VIRIN:
|240304-F-AN818-1168
|Resolution:
|8148x5432
|Size:
|30.84 MB
|Location:
|KINGSTOWN, VC
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF orthopedic surgeon conducts consultations in St. Vincent hospital [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT