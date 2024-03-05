U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Schumer, 310th Mission Support Group orthopedic surgeon, shakes hands with a patient at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.1218 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:58 Photo ID: 8276072 VIRIN: 240304-F-AN818-1122 Resolution: 8640x5760 Size: 37.88 MB Location: KINGSTOWN, VC Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF orthopedic surgeon conducts consultations in St. Vincent hospital [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.