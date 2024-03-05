Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF orthopedic surgeon conducts consultations in St. Vincent hospital [Image 7 of 9]

    USAF orthopedic surgeon conducts consultations in St. Vincent hospital

    KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

    03.07.1218

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Schumer, 310th Mission Support Group orthopedic surgeon, shakes hands with a patient at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:58
    Medical Assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness
    St. Vincent and the Grenadines
    LAMAT24

