2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg

Team Yellow members celebrate after a tug-of-war victory in the 30th Security Forces Defender Cup at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024. The Defender Cup aimed to unite members through teamwork and competition while Family First hosted an open house with food and an inflatable obstacle course. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US