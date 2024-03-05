Team Blue members handoff the baton during the 800-meter relay race in the 30th Security Forces Defender Cup at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024. 30 SFS hosted a Defender Cup sports tournament and included an open house event from Family First for friends and family. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 12:54 Photo ID: 8275168 VIRIN: 240228-F-VJ291-1270 Resolution: 3492x2494 Size: 4.14 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.