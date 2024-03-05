Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg [Image 1 of 4]

    2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Team Blue members handoff the baton during the 800-meter relay race in the 30th Security Forces Defender Cup at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024. 30 SFS hosted a Defender Cup sports tournament and included an open house event from Family First for friends and family. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 12:54
    Photo ID: 8275168
    VIRIN: 240228-F-VJ291-1270
    Resolution: 3492x2494
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg
    2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg
    2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg
    2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Competition
    Security Forces
    USAF
    USSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT