Master Sgt. Octavio Juarez, 30th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, competes in the powerlifting portion of the Defender Cup at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024. 30 SFS hosted a sports tournament, bringing security forces members together while promoting athletic ability and teamwork. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 12:54 Photo ID: 8275169 VIRIN: 240228-F-VJ291-1178 Resolution: 4647x3319 Size: 8.18 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.