Master Sgt. Octavio Juarez, 30th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, competes in the powerlifting portion of the Defender Cup at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024. 30 SFS hosted a sports tournament, bringing security forces members together while promoting athletic ability and teamwork. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 12:54
|Photo ID:
|8275169
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-VJ291-1178
|Resolution:
|4647x3319
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
