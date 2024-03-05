Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg [Image 2 of 4]

    2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Master Sgt. Octavio Juarez, 30th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, competes in the powerlifting portion of the Defender Cup at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024. 30 SFS hosted a sports tournament, bringing security forces members together while promoting athletic ability and teamwork. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 12:54
    Photo ID: 8275169
    VIRIN: 240228-F-VJ291-1178
    Resolution: 4647x3319
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Competition
    Security Forces
    USAF
    USSF

