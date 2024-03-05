2024 Defender Cup Competes at Vandenberg

Team Red competes in tug-of-war during the 30th Security Forces Defender Cup at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024. Family First hosted an open house to friends and families and provided food and an inflatable obstacle course during the Defender Cup. 30 SFS hosted several events including the 40-yard dash, 800-meter relay, deadlift competition, a tug-of-war tournament, and a flag football tournament.

