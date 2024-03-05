Airman 1st Class Chanon Absomtua, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight inspections during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 4, 2024. This is the 43rd iteration of Cobra Gold, a multinational Indo-Pacific military exercise held in Thailand, focusing on strengthening the bond and partnership between the participating nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
Cobra Gold 24 brings Thai-American Airmen home
