Cobra Gold 24 brings Thai-American Airmen home

Airman 1st Class Chanon Absomtua, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight inspections during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 4, 2024. This is the 43rd iteration of Cobra Gold, a multinational Indo-Pacific military exercise held in Thailand, focusing on strengthening the bond and partnership between the participating nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

