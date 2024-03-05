Cobra Gold 24 brings Thai-American Airmen home

Airman 1st Class Chanon Absomtua, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, communicates via headset with the pilot on board an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 4, 2024. Absomtua grew up in Thailand before moving to the U.S. as a child and has taken this opportunity to share cultural insights with his teammates who are visiting Thailand for the first time during Gobra Gold. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

