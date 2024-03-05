Cobra Gold 24 brings Thai-American Airmen home

Airman 1st Class Chanon Absomtua, left, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, briefs Capt. Kevin Saval, 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 4, 2024. The 80th FS was tasked with providing aerial support for Cobra Gold 24, demonstrating the United States' commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

Date Posted: 03.07.2024
Location: KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, TH