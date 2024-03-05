Airman 1st Class Chanon Absomtua, left, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, briefs Capt. Kevin Saval, 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 4, 2024. The 80th FS was tasked with providing aerial support for Cobra Gold 24, demonstrating the United States' commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 04:16
|Photo ID:
|8274566
|VIRIN:
|140105-F-TG061-2033
|Resolution:
|5076x3362
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cobra Gold 24 brings Thai-American Airmen home [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cobra Gold 24 brings Thai-American Airmen home
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT