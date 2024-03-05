Cobra Gold 24 brings Thai-American Airmen home

Airman 1st Class Chanon Absomtua, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, connects his headset to an F-16 Fighting Falcon to communicate with a pilot before takeoff during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Kingdom of Thailand, March 4, 2024. Crew chiefs are responsible for overseeing the completion of maintenance and repair actions to ensure aircraft are serviceable to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Location: KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, TH