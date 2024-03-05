Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 24 brings Thai-American Airmen home [Image 5 of 8]

    Cobra Gold 24 brings Thai-American Airmen home

    KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, THAILAND

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Chanon Absomtua, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, connects his headset to an F-16 Fighting Falcon to communicate with a pilot before takeoff during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Kingdom of Thailand, March 4, 2024. Crew chiefs are responsible for overseeing the completion of maintenance and repair actions to ensure aircraft are serviceable to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 04:16
    Photo ID: 8274569
    VIRIN: 240304-F-TG061-1333
    Resolution: 6225x4053
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Cobra Gold 24 brings Thai-American Airmen home [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold 24 brings Thai-American Airmen home

    PACAF
    Wolf Pack
    Royal Thai Air Force
    Cobra Gold 24
    CG24

