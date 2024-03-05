USS Manchester (LCS 14), Philippine Navy Sailors visit Agusuhin Elementary School in Subic Bay

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Feb. 15, 2024) – Sailors from the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) and the embarked Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 hand out school supplies and at Agusuhin Elementary School near Subic Bay, Feb. 15. Sailors joined the Philippine Navy to participate in a community relations project handing out school supplies and cleaning the elementary school. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Deserie Banuelos)

