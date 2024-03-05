USS Manchester (LCS 14), Philippine Navy Sailors visit Agusuhin Elementary School in Subic Bay

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Feb. 15, 2024) – Sailors from the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) and the Philippine Navy (PN) pose for a group photo with students from Agusuhin Elementary School near Subic Bay, Feb. 15. The Sailors participated in a community relations project, cleaning the grounds and handing out school supplies. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Deserie Banuelos)
