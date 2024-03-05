USS Manchester (LCS 14) Completes Maintenance in Subic Bay, Philippines

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Deserie Banuelos | SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Feb. 15, 2024) – Sailors from the Independence-variant...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Deserie Banuelos | SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Feb. 15, 2024) – Sailors from the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) and the embarked Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 hand out school supplies and at Agusuhin Elementary School near Subic Bay, Feb. 15. Sailors joined the Philippine Navy to participate in a community relations project handing out school supplies and cleaning the elementary school. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Deserie Banuelos) see less | View Image Page

SUBIC BAY – Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) completed her routine scheduled maintenance in Subic Bay, Philippines Feb. 17, 2024, at Naval Operating Base Subic.

Conducting maintenance overseas for rotationally deployed warships extends their ability to remain on station and accomplish missions in the region. In Manchester’s case, the close partnership between the U.S. and the Philippines facilitated a successful scheduled maintenance period while allowing the two nations to conduct multiple exchanges along the way.

“Maintaining the capacity and readiness that is standard to our Navy, requires well planned and executed maintenance” said Capt. Sean Lewis, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7. “It is because of the great relationships with our allies and partners that we can operate these ships while they are rotationally deployed here continuously throughout the region.”

While in port, Sailors from Manchester participated in multiple bilateral engagements with Sailors from the Philippine Navy. Crew members from BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150), BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151), and BRP Velasquez (AGR 702) visited USS Manchester for a ship tour and combined training activities. Sailors from both countries received training in the proper use of shipboard damage control equipment, and participated in a firefighting drill.

Information Systems Technician 1st Class Patrick Smith who led one of the tours remarked, “Getting to interact with Sailors from the Philippine Navy by showing off Manchester and its capabilities was a great opportunity to play a part in strengthening the close bonds between our two navies. I look forward to the possibility of working with our Philippine partners as we operate at sea.”

Additionally, Sailors from Manchester had the opportunity to visit Philippine warships. “It was an honor to represent the United States Navy while touring BRP Antonio Luna, BRP Jose Rizal, and BRP Gregorio Velasquez” said Cmdr. Ralph Lufkin, commanding officer of USS Manchester. “Visits such as these reaffirm the long-standing relationship between our countries and help solidify the groundwork for us to operate together at sea in our mutual commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Sailors from both navies teamed up to conduct a community relations project at a local elementary school, cleaning up the school grounds, playing with the children, and distributing needed school supplies. Participating Sailors from Manchester described this opportunity to provide service side-by-side partners from the Philippines Navy as the highlight of their port visit in Subic Bay.

USS Manchester has been deployed to the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operations since May 2023, operating primarily around Southeast Asia under Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7. As an Independence-variant littoral combat ship, Manchester’s shallow draft and small footprint enhance opportunities to cooperate both ashore and at sea with regional partner nations like the Philippines.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed destroyer squadron in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat, Commander, and builds partnerships through training, exercises, and military-to-military engagements.