    USS Manchester (LCS 14), Philippine Navy Sailors visit Agusuhin Elementary School in Subic Bay [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Manchester (LCS 14), Philippine Navy Sailors visit Agusuhin Elementary School in Subic Bay

    PHILIPPINES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deserie Banuelos 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Feb. 15, 2024) – Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Michael Vogt, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 embarked on the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), interacts with a student at Agusuhin Elementary School near Subic Bay, Feb. 15. Manchester and Philippine Navy Sailors participated in a community relations project, handing out school supplies and cleaning the school. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Deserie Banuelos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 23:43
    Photo ID: 8274368
    VIRIN: 240215-N-SL149-4367
    Location: PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Manchester (LCS 14), Philippine Navy Sailors visit Agusuhin Elementary School in Subic Bay [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Deserie Banuelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippine navy
    COMDESRON 7
    uss manchester (lcs 14)
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    COMREL (community relations)

