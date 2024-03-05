Hail to the CHIEF!

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Chambliss, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-46A Pegasus aircraft maintenance unit chief, and his family walk under the cordon of honor during the 2024 Chief Master Sergeant induction ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 2, 2024. The ceremony recognized 12 new Team Travis Chief Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
