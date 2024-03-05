Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hail to the CHIEF! [Image 11 of 11]

    Hail to the CHIEF!

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeants pose for a group photo during the 2024 Chief Master Sergeant induction ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 2, 2024. The rank of Chief Master Sergeant was established in 1958 with the first group of 620 Airmen promoting to the new grade on Dec. 1, 1959. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 18:38
    Photo ID: 8273984
    VIRIN: 240302-F-OY799-1421
    Resolution: 4701x3062
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, Hail to the CHIEF! [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion Ceremony

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant
    USAF

