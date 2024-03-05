Hail to the CHIEF!

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Marquez, 749th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron quality assurance superintendent, lights a candle during the 2024 Chief Master Sergeant induction ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 2, 2024. The candle lighting was a symbolic gesture of the selects’ rise from the beginning of their Air Force career as an Airman Basic through their selection to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. The rank of Chief Master Sergeant was established in 1958 with the first group of 620 Airmen promoting to the new grade on Dec. 1, 1959. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

